Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 355,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,089,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Jiuzi Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Jiuzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

