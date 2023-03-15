John G. Reiner Purchases 1,000 Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) Director John G. Reiner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BSBK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160. Bogota Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $152.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 19.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

