Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,774 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Johnson & Johnson worth $725,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $400.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.