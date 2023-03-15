Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jones Soda Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Jones Soda stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 222,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,683. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Soda

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.