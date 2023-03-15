Joystick Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $12.70 million and $1,106.31 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00028808 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00033815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00213319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,693.65 or 1.00076190 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06981546 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,474.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

