Junex (CVE:JNX) Shares Down 2.4%

Junex Inc. (CVE:JNX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 15,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 85,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Junex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41.

About Junex

Junex Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration company in Québec. It holds exploration permits on approximately 1.9 million acres of land located in the Appalachian basin in the province of Québec. The company's principal property is the Galt project, which covers an area of 16,645 acres located to the west of Gaspé Peninsula.

