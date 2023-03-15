Just Group (JUST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Just Group (LON: JUST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2023 – Just Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 115 ($1.40). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Just Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Just Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/28/2023 – Just Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Just Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 120 ($1.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Just Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 124 ($1.51) to GBX 125 ($1.52). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Just Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Just Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 124 ($1.51) price target on the stock.

Shares of Just Group stock traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 85.15 ($1.04). 2,853,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.78. The firm has a market cap of £885.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Just Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.20).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -952.38%.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

