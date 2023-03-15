Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 854,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 727,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,549.0 days.

Kansai Paint Price Performance

Shares of Kansai Paint stock remained flat at $13.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. Kansai Paint has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

About Kansai Paint

(Get Rating)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

