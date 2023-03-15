Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 854,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 727,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,549.0 days.

Kansai Paint Price Performance

Shares of Kansai Paint stock remained flat at $13.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. Kansai Paint has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

About Kansai Paint

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.