Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 854,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 727,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,549.0 days.
Kansai Paint Price Performance
Shares of Kansai Paint stock remained flat at $13.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. Kansai Paint has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $17.89.
About Kansai Paint
