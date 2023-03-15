KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,248,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 16,044,170 shares.The stock last traded at $11.62 and had previously closed at $12.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.