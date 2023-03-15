Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KWS. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($39.98) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.00) to GBX 3,300 ($40.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($42.05) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

Keywords Studios stock traded down GBX 236 ($2.88) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,666 ($32.49). 437,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,820.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,635.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,037.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,080 ($25.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.25).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

