Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,560 ($31.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,820.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,635.49. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 2,080 ($25.35) and a one year high of GBX 3,056 ($37.25). The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,475.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($42.05) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($39.98) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.00) to GBX 3,300 ($40.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

