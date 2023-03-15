Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $327.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $327.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total value of $1,828,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,790,271.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL opened at $295.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.96 and a 200-day moving average of $286.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.87. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

