KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 38483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 272.77 and a quick ratio of 272.77. The stock has a market cap of $800.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

