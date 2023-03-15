Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLKNF remained flat at $9.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.