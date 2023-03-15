Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KLKNF remained flat at $9.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
