Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,058,995 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.90% of Knowles worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Performance

KN traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 260,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.48. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

