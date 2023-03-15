Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Announces Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), RTT News reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.
Kopin Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of KOPN opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kopin (KOPN)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.