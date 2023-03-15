Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Announces Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), RTT News reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Kopin Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of KOPN opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Kopin Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kopin by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,706 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 161,516 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

