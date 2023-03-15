Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of KRKNF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 77,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,753. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.