Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
Shares of KRKNF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 77,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,753. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
