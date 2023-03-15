K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €1.10 ($1.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €21.48 ($23.10). 2,727,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a 1 year high of €36.45 ($39.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.06.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.