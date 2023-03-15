Kumba Iron Ore Limited Announces Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2202 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIROY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec lowered Kumba Iron Ore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC cut Kumba Iron Ore from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

Featured Articles

