Kumba Iron Ore Limited (KIROY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2202 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

KIROY traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIROY. Investec cut Kumba Iron Ore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HSBC cut Kumba Iron Ore from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

Featured Stories

