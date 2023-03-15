KVH Industries (KVHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

KVH Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KVH Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About KVH Industries

Several brokerages have commented on KVHI. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

