KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.03

Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $10.21. KVH Industries shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 25,313 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
KVH Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $187.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.
Institutional Trading of KVH Industries
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
