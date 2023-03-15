KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.03

Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $10.21. KVH Industries shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 25,313 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $187.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in KVH Industries by 66.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

