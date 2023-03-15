Kyber Network Crystal Legacy 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,878.00 (KNCL)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market capitalization of $138.78 million and $1,878.00 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002755 BTC on major exchanges.

About Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is blog.kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.

KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Trading

