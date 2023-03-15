L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.36.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
L’Air Liquide Trading Up 2.2 %
AIQUY stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.
Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
Recommended Stories
