L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

AIQUY stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

