Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

