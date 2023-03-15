Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Photronics comprises about 0.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Photronics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.