Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 139 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $196.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.