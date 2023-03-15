Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STBA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

