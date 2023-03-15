Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $776,000 Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Veritiv makes up 0.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Veritiv worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Veritiv by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,551 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,475,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Veritiv by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $161.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.82%.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

