Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $27,000 in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $194,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.