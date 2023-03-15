Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

