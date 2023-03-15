Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Signature Bank makes up about 0.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,697,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.73. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $328.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Articles

