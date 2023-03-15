Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 403 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $91.16.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

