Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for approximately 0.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tapestry by 10.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after buying an additional 623,046 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,867,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tapestry by 399.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE TPR opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.
Tapestry Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
