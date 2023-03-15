Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $494,000 Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,457 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. FMR LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,496 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Bancorp by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 644,742 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,219,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,806,000 after purchasing an additional 208,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $565,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp Price Performance

TBBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

TBBK opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.