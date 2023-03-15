Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,169,000 after buying an additional 242,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after buying an additional 291,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

