Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
Shares of Lendlease Group stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 12,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Lendlease Group has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $8.91.
Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0299 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.
