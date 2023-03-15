Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.62. 3,110,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,089. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

