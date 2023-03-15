Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,084,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 26,225,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40,140.5 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS LNVGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,572. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

