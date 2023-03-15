Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,084,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 26,225,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40,140.5 days.
Lenovo Group Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS LNVGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,572. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.
About Lenovo Group
