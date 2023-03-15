Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

LXRX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 195,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $430.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.32. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

