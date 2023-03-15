LFS Asset Management Acquires Shares of 22,100 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.3% of LFS Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 128,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

COP traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.25. 3,663,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,342,963. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average of $116.11. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

