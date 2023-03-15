LFS Asset Management Has $234,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LFS Asset Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $480.61. 769,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.55 and its 200-day moving average is $492.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

