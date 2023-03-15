LFS Asset Management Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

LFS Asset Management lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for approximately 4.2% of LFS Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LFS Asset Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.04. 1,077,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

