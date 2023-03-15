LFS Asset Management Increases Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

LFS Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 5,852.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 12.5% of LFS Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LFS Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $15,505,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 480.5% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 238,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 197,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,739 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 441.1% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 137,732 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. 3,168,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,129. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

