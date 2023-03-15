LFS Asset Management Takes $1.69 Million Position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF accounts for about 1.7% of LFS Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LFS Asset Management owned 0.17% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCI. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BCI traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 147,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,590. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

