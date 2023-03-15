Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Linamar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linamar’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.40.

Linamar Trading Down 0.4 %

Linamar Increases Dividend

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$62.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$45.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Insider Activity at Linamar

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Further Reading

