Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after buying an additional 703,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $16.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.26. 1,033,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.88 and its 200-day moving average is $314.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

