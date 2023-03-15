Linear 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.72 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Linear has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $84.62 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

