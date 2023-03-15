LINK (LN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million

LINK (LN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $40.12 or 0.00162587 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LINK has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $270.17 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

