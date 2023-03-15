Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in February

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of LIOPF stock remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.11. Lion has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

